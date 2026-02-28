Taliparamba: As global attention shifts to Tokyo for the 42.195 kilometre World Marathon Majors race on Sunday, a Malayali athlete will be among those in the international spotlight. Sadiq Ahmed, a long distance runner from Kuppam in Taliparamba who works in Abu Dhabi, will represent India at the prestigious event.

Having successfully completed major marathons in Berlin, Chicago and New York, Sadiq also took part in the 2024 New York City Marathon as the UAE flag bearer.. The Tokyo Marathon marks the fourth leg of his World Marathon Majors journey. The 42.195 kilometre race, he says, is not merely a test of physical endurance but also a measure of mental strength.

An employee of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, Sadiq represented India at the World Marathon in Chicago in 2023 and finished the race in 3 hours, 29 minutes and 29 seconds. Earlier, he had completed the Berlin Marathon in 3 hours, 37 minutes and 17 seconds.

Sadiq’s ultimate goal is to earn the coveted Six Star Medal by completing all six of the world’s major marathons. London and Boston are the only races remaining on his list. Having worked abroad for the past 14 years, he regularly participates in international marathons held in the UAE and is a member of the Abu Dhabi Running Team and Kerala Riders clubs.

His wife is Saiba Sadiq and the couple has two children, Asra and Nisa. He is the son of Kunhahammed and Fathima of Kuppam. Sadiq Ahmed has already arrived in Tokyo to take part in the marathon tomorrow.