Three Malayalis are among eight Indians stranded at Karachi airport in Pakistan after their flight was diverted amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The stranded Malayalis have been identified as Krishnadas, a native of Kodumbu in Palakkad; his wife, Dr Reshmi Menon, a native of Kalady in Ernakulam; and their three-year-old daughter, Smrithi Menon. Norka Roots officials said the family was travelling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Kuwait via Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining Indians were also travelling on the same flight. Authorities diverted the aircraft to Karachi following the closure of regional airspace due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As flight operations to Gulf destinations remain disrupted, the passengers continue to stay at Karachi airport. Norka Roots said it is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and is taking steps to facilitate their return to India.

Officials said the Ministry of External Affairs is considering bringing them back via Colombo. The agency has also opened a helpdesk to assist Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and their families affected by the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.