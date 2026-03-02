Cherupuzha: Peacocks are becoming an increasingly familiar sight in the hilly farmlands of Cherupuzha, with their numbers steadily on the rise.

Local residents say sightings have become more frequent in areas such as Pandikkadavu, Pakkanjikkad, Prappoyil, Kulathuvayi, Tabor and Josegiri under the Cherupuzha panchayat. Earlier, peacocks were mostly seen perched high on coconut palms and tall trees.

In recent months, however, they have begun venturing closer to human habitation, often strutting around courtyards and lingering near homes.

Gradually, the birds appear to have grown comfortable around people. In some instances, peacocks are even seen pecking at food offered directly from residents’ hands.