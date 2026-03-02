Kochi: The Ernakulam Town South Police have registered a case against film director Chidambaram S Pothuval for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman.

The case was registered on February 28 under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by a woman working in the Malayalam film industry, the Ernakulam Town Police Station House Officer said. Onmanorama contacted Chidambaram, but his phone was switched off.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complainant, the incident took place in 2022. Officials said further investigation is underway and that steps are being taken to gather additional evidence related to the complaint. No arrest has been reported so far.

Chidambaram is known for directing the films Manjummel Boys and Jan E Man, both of which received critical and commercial attention.