Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has extended the term for Director General of Police-cum-State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar by one more year. As per the order issued by the General Administration Department on February 28, the government fixed a two-year tenure for the DGP, which will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027.

The order said the decision was taken in compliance with the Prakash Singh vs Union of India judgement of the Supreme Court, which mandates a minimum two-year tenure for a state police chief irrespective of the officer’s date of superannuation. Chandrasekhar, a 1991-batch IPS officer, had been appointed to the post with effect from July 1, 2025 in the apex pay scale. He was due to retire on June 30, 2026.