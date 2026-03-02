Thiruvananthapuram: A Fast Track Special Court here has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. A DNA analysis confirmed that the semen recovered from the survivor matched that of the accused.

The Fast Track Special Court judge Anju Meera Birla found Shainu, a native of Vettakallu, Thiruvallam, guilty and imposed a fine of ₹30,000. If the fine is not paid, the convict must undergo an additional three years of imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first incident occurred on December 31, 2018. The accused and the survivor, along with friends, had gone to Kovalam to celebrate New Year. On their return, the accused took them to his relative’s house. When the 16-year-old asked to use the washroom, he accompanied her and sexually assaulted her. When she tried to scream, he gagged her with a cloth. Fearing social stigma and embarrassment among her friends, she did not disclose the incident at the time.

The second incident took place on January 12, 2019. The accused entered the girl’s house and assaulted her again after threatening her over the earlier incident. Two days later, the girl and her sister attended a festival at a distant location and returned home late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their father subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at the Poonthura police station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and subjected the girls to medical examination upon their return. Doctors collected samples during the examination and sent them for chemical analysis.

The chemical report, which arrived ten months later, confirmed the presence of sperm in the sample taken from the survivor. The police then recorded her statement, in which she disclosed the abuse and stated that she had remained silent because the accused had threatened her. Based on her statement, the police registered a separate case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who was already in custody in connection with a theft case, was formally arrested in this case as well. Investigators collected his blood samples for DNA profiling. Forensic analysis confirmed a DNA match between the accused and the biological material recovered from the survivor.

Special Public Prosecutor Adv R S Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution. Inspectors B S Sajikumar and Anoop A of the Poonthura Police Station investigated the case.