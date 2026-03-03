Kannur: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kannur on Tuesday will consider the bail plea of KSU activists accused of allegedly attacking Health Minister Veena George at Kannur Railway Station on February 25. JFMC-1 Judge E V Raphael will pronounce the verdict.

The Kannur Town Police had booked five KSU activists on charges, including attempt to murder, and they are currently remanded in the Kannur Sub Jail. The incident occurred around 3.20 pm when the protesters waved black flags and demanded the minister's resignation as she arrived at the railway station to return to Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the prosecution, the accused used a dangerous weapon to attack the minister on her neck with the intention of killing her. The prosecution also argue that the youths criminally conspired to carry out the attack. They have been charged with attempt to murder, use of a dangerous weapon and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.

The defence says that attempt to murder charge would not stand as no weapon was recovered during a body check, as mentioned in the inspection memo, or from the spot of the protest, or from the area where the activists were arrested. Counsel submitted that the police arrested the youths immediately, ruling out the possibility of them hiding any weapon or leaving it in the area.

The defence also contended that while the police claimed they could not record the minister's statement, she had given hour-long interviews to various media outlets. They said that the charges were intended to keep the youths in custody.