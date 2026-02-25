Kannur: Health Minister Veena George, who has been facing sustained protests across multiple districts over alleged lapses in government hospitals, on Wednesday alleged that she was assaulted by workers of the Congress’s student wing, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), at Kannur railway station.

The CPM immediately latched on to it and is attempting to turn the tables on the opposition, accusing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of orchestrating a coordinated campaign that escalated into physical confrontation.

The protests against George followed a series of reported mishaps in government hospitals, the latest being an incident in which a pair of forceps was allegedly left inside the abdomen of a 51-year-old woman during surgery. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had publicly announced a protest against the minister.

Over the past three days, Youth Congress, KSU, and Youth League activists had staged demonstrations at several of the minister’s public engagements, waving black flags and attempting to block her convoy in her home district in Pathanamthitta; and a wreath was placed at her official residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Wednesday, she was in Kannur for the inauguration of the Ayurveda Research Centre and also a taluk hospital at Peringome. Here’s the sequence of events that took a dramatic turn when the minister reached Kannur Railway Station.

The first hint of protest was seen in Thalassery, when Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the minister’s convoy. Then, the district president of the Youth Congress led protests at four locations, including Payyannur, where demonstrators mainly waved black flags at the minister’s convoy before being removed by police.

At Peringoth, during the inauguration of a taluk hospital, Youth League district secretary Shajeer staged a solo protest as the minister’s convoy passed. Soon after, Shajeer was assaulted, allegedly by CPM workers. Visuals of that incident circulated widely, triggering protests by Youth League workers.

When the minister reached Kannur later in the day, Youth League activists were staging a sit-in protest in front of AKG Hospital, blocking the road. The situation escalated at around 3.25 pm when the minister arrived at Kannur railway station to board the Vande Bharat train to Thiruvananthapuram. BJP workers were protesting outside the station premises.

According to accounts from the scene, KSU workers who had been on Platform 1 emerged and rushed towards the station entrance as the minister arrived. Town police officers attempted to restrain them as the minister walked through the entrance amid the commotion.

The minister was heard questioning the Town Sub-Inspector for not clearing the protesters. She later remarked that she had anticipated a protest at the railway station because television reporters were already present, suggesting that such demonstrations are often pre-informed to media outlets. “Give me way, I have to go,” she was heard saying as she proceeded towards Platform 2.

She was also seen charging at the protesters.

After reaching Platform 2, the minister reportedly complained of pain in her neck and sat down briefly. Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who was accompanying her on the journey to Thiruvananthapuram, was present at the time.

“While I was entering the railway station, there was pushing and shoving at the entrance. There were two groups. When I reached (Platform 2), I started experiencing pain in my neck,” Veena George was heard saying over the phone. She was seen holding the back of her neck with her right hand as she spoke. Speaker A N Shamseer, who was by her side, could be heard saying there is an injury and would make arrangements to get her admitted to a hospital. He also was heard saying that Kannur CPM district secretary K K Ragesh should be informed.

As she was unable to speak at length, Shamseer addressed the media. He was the first person to announce that KSU workers had assaulted Minister Veena George. When journalists sought a response from the minister, they were told she was not in a position to speak.

She was immediately shifted to Kannur District Hospital. Her travel to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled. She reached the hospital around 3.40 pm. After a preliminary examination, doctors reportedly observed a neck injury and recommended an X-ray. She was later moved to the ICU for observation. The District Hospital is yet to issue a bulletin on the minister’s condition.

The Chief Minister, who was also in the district, visited the health minister in the hospital. In a Facebook post, he said the alleged attack reflected the debased politics of the Congress. “What happened there was not a protest of any kind; it was the rampage of a group of miscreants. She was attacked while walking along the platform,” he wrote on Facebook.

KSU workers were nowhere near minister: VD Satheesan

“We conducted a preliminary review and examined the visuals aired on television. KSU did stage a protest, but they did not reach anywhere near the minister,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

There were about three or four KSU workers and 30 to 40 police officers, he said. “The visuals show the minister charging at the protesters,” he said.

Satheesan said a detailed examination would be conducted, and if there was any mistake on the part of KSU workers, appropriate action would be taken. “There were protests, including black-flag demonstrations. But based on our preliminary assessment, there was no assault.”

“All media outlets were present at the spot. There is no visual evidence of anyone attacking the minister. If the ruling front wants to turn this into a spectacle because it is election season, that is their choice.”

‘Minister charged at KSU workers

There are no visuals of KSU workers assaulting the minister, but there are visuals of the minister verbally berating the protesters, said KSU state president Aloshious Xavier. “I have reviewed the live-streamed visuals myself. If there is any video evidence of KSU activists assaulting the minister, I am prepared to respond to it,” he said.

He said he spoke to KSU activists who took part in the protest, and they maintain that no such incident occurred. “There was a protest, which is natural given the present situation of Kerala’s health sector, and it reflected the concerns of ordinary people,” he said.

However, there are visuals of the minister confronting protesters in an agitated manner, he said. “I will be sharing that with the media,” he said and added that no KSU worker assaulted the minister. “It is for the minister and those accompanying her to clarify how she sustained her injuries.