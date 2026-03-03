The 66-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment after jumping into a pyre at her residence in Vlangamuri, Kadavattaram Desom, Neyyattinkara, died on Tuesday at 7.38 am. The deceased has been identified as Nalinakumari, a native of Thirumangalam.

According to the First Information Report filed based on her son's statement, she acted under sudden emotional distress and prepared a pyre in the backyard of her house by pouring gasoline onto dried coconut husk before setting herself on fire on Monday, around 9 am. Relatives rushed her to a nearby hospital in Neyyattinkara, but she later succumbed to the severity of her burn injuries.

According to Neyyattinkara police, she was reportedly under emotional distress as her husband had been hospitalised for a month. Although he was discharged, he fell ill again and was readmitted. "He is a former KSRTC employee. The couple has two sons, both of whom are employed. There were no known financial issues," the officer said.

After the postmortem examination, the body will be handed over to the family.