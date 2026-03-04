Key events in Kerala today: Yoga training, Kathakali performance mark March 4
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including a hearing test camp, athletic competitions, and a Kathakali performance.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Nagaroor Village Office: Foundation stone laying ceremony for Nagaroor Police Station and Nagaroor Sub-Registrar Office building, Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, O S Ambika MLA - 11 am.
Ernakulam
- Panampilly Nagar Rotary Balabhavan: Hearing test camp organised by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and Cochin Child Care Centre – 10 am
- Kaloor Nehru Stadium: Exhibition of alternative products to plastic, led by the State Pollution Control Board – 11.30 am.
- Changampuzha Park Metro Station: Inauguration of the Braille map installed at the station as part of the CII Young Indians Project. KMRM MD Loknath Behra – 1 pm.
- Maharajas College Ground: State Polytechnic College Games Athletic competitions. Inauguration by Minister R Bindu – 3 pm.
- T.K. Ramakrishnan Memorial Cultural Centre near the Boat Jetty: Distribution of educational scholarships to the children of Lottery Welfare Fund members. Inauguration by Minister P Rajeev – 3 pm.
- Pallimukku Indian Theosophical Society: Presentation of the visions of J Krishnamurti – 5.30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kathakali performance 'Yugmangada Charitham' led by the Edappally Kathakali Rasikasadassu – 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Samudaya Mandiram: Free yoga training by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6.15 pm.
- Deshabhushan Road: Holi celebration by Maheshwari Sabha at 9 am.
- Town Hall: Condolence meeting by the public on the demise of former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan at 10 am.
- Westhill Kerala Govt. Polytechnic College: State Level Civil Tech Fest at 10 am
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam College of Arts and Science: Bio Fest - Exhibition of pet animals at 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 at 11 am.
