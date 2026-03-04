Malappuram: What was meant to be a joyful time ahead of her formal wedding turned into a moment of disbelief for a young woman in Kodakkal in Tirur when police officers knocked on her door, not with greetings, but with a startling revelation.

A team from Tirur police arrived at her two-storied house following the arrest of her fiancé, 26-year-old Muhammed Shiban, during a routine patrol on Tuesday. The officers were acting on information allegedly provided by Shiban himself after he was taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Shiban was intercepted during a vehicle inspection at Pottilathara near Tirur. Officers grew suspicious after noticing his unusual behaviour during the check. A search of his car led to the recovery of 0.55 grams of MDMA. He was immediately taken into custody and shifted to the police station for detailed interrogation.

It was during questioning that the case took a dramatic turn. Police say Shiban confessed that he had been using the bathroom of his fiancée’s house as a hiding spot for narcotics. Acting on his statement, officers proceeded to the house in Kodakkal to verify the claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When the accused gave a detailed description of how he concealed the substance behind the flush tank in the bathroom, we decided to conduct an inspection," a senior Tirur police official said. "When we reached the house, it became clear that the girl and her family were completely unaware of this. They cooperated fully with our inspection."

During the search, police recovered a one-gram packet of MDMA concealed behind the flush tank in the bathroom. The discovery left the young woman and her family stunned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In statements recorded later, investigators found no evidence suggesting that the bride-to-be or her relatives had any knowledge of the narcotics allegedly hidden in their home. "They appear to have had no role in the crime," the officer added.

Although the couple's Nikah had recently taken place, the wedding ceremony was still weeks away. Police said Shiban used to visit the house occasionally, as he worked at a private hospital located near the girl's residence. However, his visits had not raised suspicion.

"The girl and her family are in deep shock. They were unaware that he was using narcotic substances or hiding them in the house," police said. "We will interrogate the accused further to trace the source of the MDMA and determine whether others are involved," they added.