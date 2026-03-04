A section of nurses working in private hospitals across Kerala went on strike on Wednesday, demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹40,000 and the immediate implementation of pending assurances.

The strike was called by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also organised a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the protest.

The protesting nurses said their salaries were last revised in 2018 and have since become inadequate due to the rising cost of living. They alleged that although the state government had issued orders for a salary hike in 2023 following earlier protests led by the UNA, the decision has not been effectively implemented.

One of the protesting nurses said they want the government to implement a clear wage system for private hospital nurses, as mentioned in the Nursing Council's regulations. "The condition of nurses in the private sector is pathetic in the state. They are getting different salaries in accordance with the decision of respective managements in various hospitals in the state," the nurse told the media.

One of their major demands is to fix their basic pay at ₹40,000, she said. "Nowadays, the nursing sector is heading towards businesses. The sector is witnessing a brain-drain now. Majority of qualified and experienced nurses are going abroad in search of good salary and living conditions," the nurse pointed out.

The protesters said the strike is likely to affect the functioning of private hospitals but would not impact emergency services.