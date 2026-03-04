Irinjalakuda/ Thrissur: Rasheed Kaaralam was just moments away from stepping onto the stage for his Kathakali debut when the muezzin’s call announcing the breaking of the Ramadan fast rose in the evening air. Without hesitation, the artiste, resplendent in full makeup and costume, made his way to the backstage dressing room to break his fast.

Rasheed had been observing the fast even as he prepared for his much-awaited debut performance on Wednesday. The Kathakali presentation, Kuchelavritham, was staged at the Town Hall as part of a felicitation ceremony organised by Yuvakala Sahithi to honour noted painter Mohandas.

The performance featured Rasheed, who also serves as the joint secretary of Yuvakala Sahithi, along with T S Sajeevan and R V Silvy. Rasheed has been training in Kathakali for several years under the guidance of Kalanilayam Vinod. For Rasheed, Wednesday’s performance marked the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream to make his Kathakali stage debut before a packed audience.

An executive member of the Irinjalakuda Kathakali Club and an active social worker, Rasheed is also well known for setting up a home-based reading space titled `Veettile Library.' Sharing the backstage iftar moment with him were his wife Rasiya, children Shahil and Dr Shahana, and his granddaughter Kanal Kathir.