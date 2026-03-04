Kochi: Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. Rajeevaru appeared at the ED's zonal office in Kochi following a summons issued as part of its expanding money-laundering probe into the alleged misappropriation of gold-plated temple artefacts. The summons was issued after his recent release on bail in the case registered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), following 41 days in judicial custody.

Even though Rajeevaru was expected to be present at the ED office on Wednesday morning, it is learnt that he delayed his arrival there until the afternoon to evade the mediapersons.

The central agency is currently tracing "proceeds of crime" linked to approximately 4.54 kg of missing gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum sanctorum door frames.

According to ED sources, Rajeevaru has been summoned as a witness in the case as of now. The agency will be questioning him about his association with the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. ED will also seek details about Rajeevaru's financial sources in light of the SIT's findings that deposits, including ₹2.05 crore in Tantri's name and ₹62 lakh in his wife's name, found in a private financial institution that had not been reported to the Income Tax Department.

While the SIT has labelled Rajeevaru as the 13th and 16th accused across two related cases, the Kollam Vigilance Court noted during his bail hearing that there was not an iota of evidence directly linking the priest's ritualistic duties to the administrative theft.

The ED has raided 21 locations and already questioned several former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials in the case. On Tuesday, the ED questioned former TDB president N Vasu for seven hours. However, ED has not yet recorded any arrest in the case.

Former TDB president and CPM leader A Padmakumar, who was granted statutory bail by the Kollam Vigilance Court today after 90 days in judicial custody, is likely to be summoned by the ED soon.

Also, the agency is yet to question Unnikrishnan Potti even though he is out on bail already. Sources said that Potti will be summoned after collecting all details from other accused persons in the case.

The SIT remains under pressure to file its final report by March 31, 2026, as the ED continues to scrutinise the financial records of the 2019–2025 period.