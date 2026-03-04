An MBBS student who grappled with spells of panic disorder and depression opened up about the trauma from sexual abuse to her doctor, leading to the conviction of the offender after more than a decade. The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Thiruvananthapuram, Judge Anju Meera Birla, sentenced the convict, Subhash Kumar, 56, a resident of Medical College, to rigorous imprisonment of 18 years under various sections. The sentences shall run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Subhash Kumar, who was the survivor's tuition teacher in 2013, repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse. She used to go for tuition at the house of the convict. The survivor then slipped into depression, anxiety and panic disorder requiring psychiatric treatment and intake of medicines.

While her parents took her to a psychiatrist when she was a plus one student, the consultation was done online due to restrictions imposed during COVID 19. She hadn't told the doctor about sexual abuse then.

The incident came to light in July 2024. During her second year of MBBS in Alappuzha Medical College, she consulted the Professor and HoD of the Alappuzha Medical College and stated that she suffered from depression, insomnia and lack of interest towards everything.

Six months into the treatment, she told the doctor that she had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse as a child when she was in classes 5 and 6. She had not disclosed the incident to anyone, despite going through bouts of depression. The doctor informed the matter to the police and said that the survivor suffered from post traumatic stress disorder. According to the survivor, after episodes of sexual abuse, she grew detached from everyone.

While the court took note of the delay, the Judge observed that it had been validly explained by the prosecution and it was to be understood in the light of the mental sufferings. The court further noted that there was nothing to suggest that a false case was being foisted on the accused for wreaking vengeance on account of personal vendetta.

R S Vijay Mohan, Special Public Prosecutor, appeared for the prosecution.