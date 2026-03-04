Kalamassery: For over 40 years, the television kiosk in Kailas Nagar, Thevakkal, has been at the heart of the community.

Generations of locals flocked here to watch iconic 1990s shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata, cheer on cricket and football matches and catch the movies, film songs and news. For many, the kiosk has long been a place where entertainment and memories come together.

The kiosk originally featured a Keltron colour TV. Although the television, installed in 1986, is now obsolete, its screen remains intact. The back panels are worn out, and a group of electronics technicians has offered to provide all the technical assistance needed to restore them.

A teak tree that grew in front of the kiosk about 15 years ago now serves as a makeshift support for the building’s wall. The property belongs to the Harijan Industrial Co-operative Society, which once ran a tailoring unit on the premises.

Over the years, disputes and other challenges led to the industrial unit shutting down. The building, now overtaken by vegetation, has fallen into decay and is on the verge of collapse. Efforts by elected members of previous panchayat councils and others to revive the land, the building and the TV kiosk have so far been unsuccessful. Vaishakh Ravindran, the current Panchayat member, said that attempts to restore the site would continue.