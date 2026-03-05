Malayinkeezh: Kannasa Mission High School, Peyad, has opened a museum showcasing 10,800 stamps collected from India and abroad, with some dating back to the 1800s.

The museum was assembled using stamps contributed by students, their guardians, teachers, and stamp collectors. The stamps on display cover a wide array of subjects, including artists, musical instruments, sports personalities, cultural icons, freedom fighters, political leaders, religious figures, administrators, scientists, legendary characters, human inventions, natural landscapes, animals, and the emblems of various countries.

The museum was inaugurated by Senior Postmaster S Nandakumar at a function presided over by school manager Anand Kannasa. Headmistress Rincy Sebastian and PTA president Anoop also addressed the gathering. Anand Kannasa noted that this is the first school in the state to establish such a comprehensive stamp museum.