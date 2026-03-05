Thiruvananthapuram: The SSLC (Class 10) examinations began in schools across Kerala on Thursday, with over 4.17 lakh students appearing for the test. In light of the conflict in the Middle East, the SSLC examination scheduled for March 5 in the Gulf has been deferred, along with Higher Secondary (Plus Two) exams planned for March 5, 6 and 7. Revised dates will be announced later.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty wished students success and urged them to approach the examinations with confidence. The SSLC exam is being conducted at 3,047 centres across the state, with 4,17,497 students registered.

Apart from the SSLC exam, the Higher Secondary first-year (Plus One) examination also began on Thursday, while the Plus Two examination will start on Friday. As many as 4,11,025 students have registered for the Plus One examination and 4,52,437 for the Plus Two examination, which will conclude on March 28.

A total of 633 students have registered for the SSLC examination from Lakshadweep. Another 633 students from the Gulf region have also registered, but their exams have been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The SSLC examinations will conclude on March 30. According to the Education Department, valuation camps will be held from April 7 to April 28, and the results are expected to be announced in May.

In a Facebook post, Sivankutty said examinations should not be viewed with anxiety but as an opportunity for students to showcase the knowledge they have gained. He noted that students are appearing for the exam after studying revised textbooks based on the New Curriculum Framework 2023, introduced after a gap of 11 years.

The minister said the updated evaluation system aims to assess 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, analytical ability and creativity. He also clarified that there are no changes to the examination structure this year and cautioned students against attempts by some people to spread fear about the exams.

Sivankutty reminded students that the Class 10 exam is only a qualifying test for higher studies and assured them that the government has ensured sufficient Plus One seats for all students in Kerala. He also advised students to take care of their physical and mental health during the exam period by maintaining proper sleep and food habits.