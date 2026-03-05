Key events in Kerala today: Auto show, painting exhibition mark March 5
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including road inaugurations, cultural programs, and conferences.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Chellanchi Junction: Inauguration of the renovated Muthuvila – Chellanchi – Nandiyode road at 4 pm.
- Varkala Punnammoodu Junction: Commemoration of Emergency martyr Varkala Vijayan at 5 pm.
- Varkala T A Majeed Memorial Hall: Joint Council regional conference at 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Panangad KUFOS: Global Scientific Conference on 'Seaweed and Blue Economy'. Union Minister George Kurien, Minister Saji Cheriyan - 9.30 am.
- Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital: Ortho Surgery Camp, 10 am - 1 pm
- Kaloor International Stadium Ground: 'Eco Alternative to Plastic' Expo organised by the State Pollution Control Board - 11 am.
- Ernakulam Press Club: Inauguration of Dealers Association of TV and Appliances Summer Fest 2026. Hibi Eden MP - 12 pm.
- Palarivattom Monsoon Empress Hotel: Curtain Raiser program for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of KUSAT School of Industrial Fisheries - 3 pm.
- Kalathiparambil Road BSNL Bhavan ESI Corporation Sub-Regional Office: ESI Beneficiary Grievance Redressal Meet - 3 pm
- Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavan: Seminar and Iftar feast of the Gandhi Peace Foundation's Friendship Meet - 4.30 pm.
- MG Road Prabodhana Bhavan: Seminar on 'Name and Fame', 'History and Cultural Significance of Kerala as a New Harvest' - 4 pm.
- Ernakulam North Hotel Classic: Janata Labour Union Ernakulam District Committee, Janata Construction and Labourers District Committee formation conference for organizing unorganized workers in the construction sector - 5 pm.
- Thrikkakara Chittilappilly Square: Distribution of Safety Awards by the National Safety Council Kerala Chapter - 5 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam concert by Lakshmi Ravindran - 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Aachavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6.15 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition led by Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan at 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 at 11 am.
- Near Thoppil Flat: Inauguration of Kundungal – M K Road, renovated at a cost of 40 lakh rupees from the fund of MLA Ahmed Devarkovil. Inaugurated by MLA Ahmed Devarkovil at 4 pm.
- K.M. Kuttikrishnan Smaraka AITUC Hall: Memorial meeting for T.K. Karunan, freedom fighter and founder leader of Municipal Workers' Union. Led by K G Pankajakshan at 4 pm.
- Eranhipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala Hall: Public discussion on various issues in the power sector, organised by the reading room and KSEB Officers' Association. Inaugurated by K P Surendranath at 4 pm.
- Kakkoor Gramina Vayanashala Hall: Farmers' Meet as part of the District Library Council project. Inaugurated by V. Suresh Babu at 4.30 pm.
- Town Hall: Beacon All Kerala College Magazine Award Presentation by Mayor O Sadasivan at 5 pm.
- Malabar Palace: Workshop on Citizen-Centric Kozhikode for Corporation officials and representatives, led by NIT Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, CWRDM, and Corporation at 10 am.
- Chethukadavu SNES Imzar: Women's Entrepreneurship Conclave as part of International Women's Day celebrations at 10.30 am.
