A day after veteran CPM leader G Sudhakaran implied an exit from the party in a lengthy social media post, another party leader and ex-MLA P K Sasi turned up at a rebel convention being held in Palakkad on Thursday. Sasi walked into a rousing reception from a massive turnout at Parvathy marriage auditorium where the convention is being held.

Sasi has remained aloof from the party after he was stripped of various posts. He skipped the LDF 'vikasana munneta jaatha' in Palakkad, although he didn't make any public comments against the party. Recently, he quit as the chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, signalling the widening rift with the party. Sasi inaugurated the convention. He had earlier faced allegations of sexual harassment and financial fraud, prompting disciplinary action against him.

Speaking at the convention, Sasi unleashed a torrent of allegations against CPM's district leadership. Sasi picked on CPM, Palakkad, Secretary E N Suresh Babu, accusing him of divisive tactics and alleging that he was involved in the sale of illicit spirit.

"This is not a rebel collective. This is a union of those who have not pawned their conscience and holds pride of a revolutionary. Those who have assembled here are the true communists," he said. Seven district committee members have expressed solidarity for the collective, Sasi told the gathering.

EN Suresh Babu slammed Sasi after the personal attack on him. "These individuals have faced party action for misappropriation of funds. Instead of mending his ways and adopting a communist way, he says he will continue in his ways. What can we do in such a case? Now you will glorify him when he joins a different party. If the UDF is hiring every Tom, Dick and Harry as a candidate, what can we do about it? People who worked in the kitchen and acted as the help of CPM leaders are now going to the UDF. VD Satheesan should decide how he will tackle him," Suresh Babu said.

The convention is being organised by CPM rebel M Satheesh, who is also the chairman of the development standing committee, Kozhinjampara panchayat. Regional collectives such as Voice of Vadakkanchery, Democratic Marxist Front, and Mannarkad Janakeyya Mathethara Munnani are participating in the convention.

Sasi wields considerable influence in Palakkad and the convention is being attended by former party members who had faced action over dissidence and for other reasons, which could spell trouble for the CPM's prospects in the district in the upcoming assembly elections. There have also been reports about Sasi holding discussions with the Congress. It is being speculated that the rebel collective may field Sasi as a candidate.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has been dismissive of Sasi, saying that the party is not bothered over anyone's exit. CPM rebels from Kozhinjampara, Mannarkkad, Ottapalam, Sreekrishnapuram and Nenmara are part of the convention. The CPM had earlier witnessed such rebellious moves from former leaders like M R Murali in Palakkad; however, the district hasn't seen a collective of rebels from different parts of the district and of this magnitude in Palakkad, according to party observers.