Mukkam: As SSLC examinations begin across Kerala, twin brothers Abhinav and Abhinand — fondly known as the “Unni Kannans” — are preparing to write the test with confidence. The Class 10 students of PTM Higher Secondary School, Kodiyathur in Kozhikode have been revising their lessons diligently in the days leading up to the exam.

Hailing from Nagerikkunnu in Karassery, the twins are the sons of Anita and actor N K Balakrishnan, popularly known as Kochu Balakrishnan, who gained recognition through films including Athbhutha Dweepu. The brother who are about two-and-a-half feet are well known and much loved among their teachers, classmates and neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twins say they are not particularly anxious about the exam and believe they will be able to write it well. Their first paper on Thursday is Sanskrit. Like their father, both boys have artistic talents. Abhinav is skilled in mimicry while Abhinand shows talent in singing. School authorities said Abhinav won an A grade for mimicry at the sub-district-level school arts festival.

Unni Kannan brothers with their father Kochu Balakrishnan and mother Anita. Photo: MT Vidhuraj/Manorama

The twins also fondly recall a study tour to Thiruvananthapuram organised by their school, during which they got the opportunity to meet and take photographs with Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer and ministers P A Mohammed Riyas and K B Ganesh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochu Balakrishnan currently runs a small shop and sells lottery tickets in Karassery. The twins travel to school by autorickshaw every day. They have been studying at PTM High School, Kodiyathur, since Class 8. Until Class 7 they studied at HNCKUP School, Karassery, while their LKG and UKG education was at Muthalam Vivekananda Vidyalaya.