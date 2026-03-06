Lecture Series on 'Life in Poetry' in Thiruvananthapuram, 'Legal Aid Clinic' conducted by the District Legal Services Authority in Kottayam, inauguration of renovated bus station and foundation stone laying for KSRTC depot's new building in Kochi, free yoga training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on March 6, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala University, Karyavattom Campus, Malayalam Department: Lecture Series - Topic: 'Life in Poetry'. Poet Shanthi at 10:30 am.

National College Center for Foreign Languages: Inauguration of the project by Dr. Seyed Ibrahim, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Thiruvananthapuram, at 10:30 am.

Fort Girls Mission School: Inauguration of the E.B. Block by Minister V. Sivankutty at 5:30 pm.

Kovalam Vellary, Kerala Arts and Craft Village: 'Vow Women's Week' as part of International Women's Day celebrations at 5:00 pm.

Press Club: G. Karthikeyan Foundation - G. Karthikeyan Commemoration with K.C. Venugopal and P.K. Kunhalikutty at 10:00 am.

Press Club: Release of KILA Study Report by V. Sivankutty at 3:00 pm.

Press Club: Akshitha Magazine's 4th Marcus Memorial Award presentation by C. Divakaran at 5:30 pm.

Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: Workshop on 'Agriculture and AI' by Dr. B. Ashok at 4:30 pm.

Chala Warehouse: Inauguration of the newly constructed Chala Warehouse building by Minister V. Sivankutty at 10:00 am.

Kovalam Arts and Craft Village: 'Strength and Care of Female Collectives' - Gossip Dance Sculpture at 7:00 pm.

Joint Council Hall: Commemorative lecture on Badr Day in Ramzan, led by Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council, at 4:00 pm.

Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Exhibition of paintings by women artists at 10:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam Collectorate Thulika Conference Hall: 'Legal Aid Clinic' conducted by the District Legal Services Authority - 10:00 am.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam KSRTC Bus Stand: Inauguration of renovated bus station, foundation stone laying for KSRTC depot's new building – Minister K N Balagopal, Minister K B Ganesh Kumar at 11:00 am.

Edappally Toll Junction: Inauguration of smart bus shelters constructed by Indal Mani – Minister P Rajeev, Mohanan Gopalakrishnan at 3:00 pm.

Kaloor Bus Stand: Inauguration of renovated primary health centre – Mayor V.K. Minimol at 9:00 am.

Ernakulam Town Hall: Vismaya 2026 International Women's Day celebration organized by Kochi Corporation – Uma Thomas MLA at 3:00 pm.

St. Teresa's College: Inauguration of Ernakulam Chapter of alumni association AASTA and Women's Day celebration at 10:00 am.

Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital: Ortho Surgery Camp from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam performance by Reshma George organized by Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadassu at 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode