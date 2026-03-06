Kochi: Amid escalating maritime tensions in the Indian Ocean following Iran's conflict with the US and Israel, the Iranian Navy vessel IRIS Lavan has docked at Kochi port following an urgent request for 'technical assistance'. While the timing has sparked speculation regarding a connection to the recent sinking of the frigate IRIS Dena by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka, central government sources have claimed that the two events are unrelated.

According to high-level sources, the Iranian government approached India on February 28, 2026, reporting that the IRIS Lavan had developed severe technical issues while operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). New Delhi accorded approval for the emergency docking on March 1, and the vessel arrived at the Kochi pier on March 4.

Currently, the ship's crew of 183 personnel are being accommodated at Indian Naval facilities in Kochi while repairs are evaluated. The docking occurred just as the IRIS Dena was torpedoed and sunk by the US Navy submarine south of Sri Lanka on the morning of March 4. Despite the chronological proximity, Indian officials emphasise that Lavan's request was made and approved days before the Dena incident took place.

While the IRIS Dena had recently participated in the multilateral MILAN 2026 exercise, officials said that the IRIS Lavan was not a participant in the International Fleet Review (IFR) or MILAN, and it was independently deployed in the region.

It is learnt that the IRIS Lavan is a Hengam-class Landing Ship Heavy (LSTH). Unlike frontline frigates, it is built for power projection and logistical support, specialising in transporting and landing heavy armour. A bow ramp allows the vessel to beach itself and deploy tanks and armoured vehicles directly onto shore.

According to various websites specialising on warships, Lavan also features a large aft flight deck and is among the few Iranian naval vessels capable of operating heavy helicopters, making it valuable for search-and-rescue and vertical replenishment missions.

The ship often functions as a mobile command centre or forward base for fast-attack craft and special forces during long-range deployments. It has modernised communications and electronic warfare systems. Though not a frontline combatant, it carries 23mm anti-aircraft guns and can be fitted with multiple-launch rocket systems for coastal bombardment. All these features make the vessel a valuable asset for the Iranian navy considering the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

For how long the ship will remain in Kochi is unclear. Sources said that due to the volatile situation in the region, the ship is likely to stay here for some time.