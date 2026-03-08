Alappuzha: ‘Aishwaryam’, the jankar that transported vehicles, goods and passengers to Perumbalam island for years, stopped its service on Sunday. The vessel, owned by the Perumbalam panchayat, had been operating on the Panavally–Perumbalam route.

Officials said the vessel will undergo maintenance for about three months, after which a decision will be taken on deploying it for service elsewhere. The change may also affect the deployment of speed boats that were stationed at various locations to help residents reach the mainland during nighttime emergencies.

For decades, Perumbalam residents relied entirely on boats and country craft to connect with the mainland. During emergencies at night, the only option was the speed boats operated by the Water Transport Department, which were stationed at five locations on the island.

These boats often served as a lifeline during medical emergencies, including illness and childbirth, helping save many lives. Boat staff usually stayed overnight on the vessels under limited facilities. Buckets of stored water for basic needs were a common sight on board.

With the bridge now open, ambulances will be able to reach the mainland directly during emergencies, eliminating the need to wait for water ambulances from the Panavally boat jetty.

Boat schedules to Perumbalam may also be revised following the opening of the bridge. A committee led by the Alappuzha Traffic Superintendent of the Water Transport Department has been formed to study the changes.

However, boat services will continue to operate to destinations such as Poothotta, South Paravur and the Panavally–Perumbalam Market jetty.