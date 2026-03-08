Idukki: The Health Department has introduced the eHealth system at the Family Health Centre in Idamalakkudy, a remote tribal settlement in Munnar, paving the way for the hospital to become fully paperless.

An eHealth team recently visited the centre, completed the necessary procedures and provided training to staff. The transition to a completely paperless system is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

Unique Health Identification (UHID) cards were also distributed to members of tribal communities in the panchayat as part of the initiative.

With the new system in place, residents will be able to book online appointments from the Idamalakkudy health centre for specialist consultations at Adimali Taluk Hospital, district hospitals, medical colleges and other healthcare institutions.

Patients referred through the system will receive priority access, and there will be no need to carry physical medical records. Treatment details will be available digitally at the receiving hospitals, including taluk, district and medical college facilities.

The visiting team included eHealth Additional Project Director Dr Mahesh, Joint Directors Dr Ronjen and Dr Akhila Raj, District Project Engineer Sheenu Thomas, and technical staff member Vishnu.