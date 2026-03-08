Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has revised the minimum wages of nurses working in private hospitals, raising the base pay from ₹25,450 to ₹30,880. The wage structure will vary according to the number of beds in the hospitals.

On Saturday, the Labour Department published a draft notification announcing the hike in the minimum wages for nursing staff and other healthcare workers employed in private hospitals across the state. As per the notification, any complaints related to the wage revision must be submitted within two months. The final notification will be issued after the complaints have been examined.

The government issued the notification after the United Nurses’ Association (UNA) resorted to protests and announced an indefinite strike from March 9. The association dismissed the government’s move, claiming that the revised wage did not guarantee a ₹3,000 increase. UNA declared that nurses would not withdraw from the indefinite strike unless the government raises their monthly pay to ₹40,000.

Amid the protest, 13 hospitals agreed to raise the wages of nurses to ₹40,000. These hospitals will be excluded from the strike, UNA said.

Meanwhile, the association has called off the long march scheduled for March 9 from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram. Instead, a dharna will be staged in front of hospitals.

Revised wage structure

The government has announced the following revised salary ranges for different categories of nursing staff in private hospitals:

Nurse Manager (MSc Nursing with 5 years’ experience / BSc Nursing with 10 years’ experience), Nursing Director, Nursing Officer: ₹27,330 – ₹33,080

Nursing Superintendent (BSc Nursing with 5 years’ experience) / Matron (BSc or GNM with 10 years’ experience): ₹27,170 – ₹32,870

Assistant Nursing Superintendent / Deputy Nursing Superintendent (BSc with 5 years’ experience / GNM with 10 years’ experience): ₹26,770 – ₹32,320

Head Nurse / Clinical Supervisor / Sister-in-Charge / Group Captain / Team Leader: ₹26,690 – ₹32,290

Tutor Nurse / Clinical Instructor (EMT / Ambulance): ₹25,930 – ₹31,380

Staff Nurse (GNM / BSc) / Registered ANM Special Grade (10 years’ experience) / EMT / Ambulance Nurse: ₹25,450 – ₹30,800

ANM Grade 1 (with 5 years’ experience): ₹24,650 – ₹29,850

ANM Grade 2: ₹24,290 – ₹29,390