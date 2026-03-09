Kozhikode: Personnel of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services rescued two birds that had become trapped in plastic kite strings at Kozhikode Beach on Sunday morning.

The team first freed a kite that had got entangled in a plastic string caught on a tree near the beach road. While returning from the rescue around 6.30 am, the firefighters were alerted to another bird — a crow — trapped in a nearby tree. The information was provided by Joby Kuryakose Vadakkethadathil, a resident of Koorachundu, who had come to the beach for a morning walk. The team reached the spot immediately and released the crow within ten minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said birds frequently get caught in kite strings left behind at the beach. These plastic threads often remain tangled in trees and later trap the legs of birds. In several cases, pigeons and other birds have suffered serious injuries, including the loss of limbs.

Rescue personnel typically use ladders to climb trees, safely catch the birds and remove the strings wrapped around their legs. Officials noted that timely information from the public is crucial, as a delayed rescue could result in severe injury or death for the trapped birds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Fire and Rescue Officers K Pradeep and M N Shiju, Fire and Rescue Officers O Abdul Jaleel, K M Akhil, K K Nadeem, Anish Placid, and driver M Sujith were part of the rescue operation.