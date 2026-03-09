The auditorium of the Government LPG School in Paravur has turned into a picturesque sight as bright yellow Cat’s Claw flowers blanket its roof like a golden cover.

The vine had originally been planted and spread over the auditorium’s metal sheets to reduce heat inside the building. This season, the creeper has burst into bloom, forming a striking canopy that has drawn visitors to the school to admire the display.

The plant had flowered during the previous vacation as well, though this year the blossoms appeared earlier. The vine is being maintained under the leadership of former student and PTA president A N Mijos, School Management Committee chairman Abhilash, and headmistress P J Volga.

The flowers, however, have a brief life span of about a week and have already begun to fall.