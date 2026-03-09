Key events in Kerala today: Free hearing check-up camp, short film release mark March 9
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural, governmental, and scientific initiatives
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural, governmental, and scientific initiatives
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural, governmental, and scientific initiatives
Thiruvananthapuram
- Hotel Demora: Release of the novel "Niyogam" written by Ramesh Chennithala and published by Manorama Books. Guests: T Padmanabhan, Blessy. Time: 11 am.
- General Hospital: Inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for the multi-story building. Chief Guest: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Time: 5 pm.
- Thonnakkal Bio Life Science Park: Inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals. Chief Guest: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Time: 11 am.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Short film release. Guest: Minister R Bindu. Time: 11 am.
- Central Stadium: State-level inauguration of the Sakthi Self-Help Group of the Department of Social Justice. Chief Guest: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Time: 3 pm.
- All Saints College: Alumni Meet. Time: 11 am.
- Manacaud National College: Inauguration of the Centre for Foreign Languages. Guest: Maldives Consul General Aminath Shifana. Time: 11 am.
- Press Club Hall: Thanima Cultural Forum - Poetry Recitation, Book Discussion. Guest: Dr M R Thampan. Time: 4 pm.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Media Voice Award distribution. Guests: S M Vijayanand, Prem Kumar. Time: 4 pm.
- Press Club SS Ram Hall: Sujith Memorial Foundation Pratibha Award distribution. Guest: V K Prasanth MLA. Time: 4 pm.
- Bharat Bhavan: Music Awareness Program inauguration. Guest: Minister Saji Cheriyan. Time: 5 pm.
- Kerala Bhasha Institute N.V. Hall: Release of agricultural books written by Suresh Muthukulam. Time: 3 pm.
Ernakulam
- KINFRA Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery (Kerala Startup Mission Campus): 'Spark Her' boot camp organised by the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), aiming to lead women into entrepreneurship - 10 am.
- Maharajas' College, Ernakulam: Victory rally and celebration for winning the MG University Youth Festival; Inauguration by director Aashiq Abu - 12 pm.
- Hotel Ginger, Kalamassery: Travancore Cements launches new products; Minister P Rajeev - 12.30 pm.
- GNR Hall, Maharajas' College, Ernakulam: Book release of Dr V L Reenakumari's 'Pranayachoppu' - 3 pm.
- Changampuzha Park, Edappally: 'Ramanan @ 90' organised by Kerala Sahitya Mandalam; Discourse by Alankode Leelakrishnan - 6 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6.15 am.
- Malaparamba: Inauguration of the Malaparamba – Mananchira four-lane road by Minister P A Muhammed Riyas at 10 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 at 11 am.
- DCC Auditorium: Unveiling of the photo of former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan at 3 pm.
- Kunduparambu Union Library: Foundation stone laying for the library building constructed using MLA fund by MLA Thottathil Raveendran at 4:30 pm.
- Kozhikode Beach: Solidarity with the people of Iran, Welfare Party Night March led by State President Razak Paleri at 9:30 pm.
- Kallai AWH College: Free Hearing Check-up Camp at 9 am.
- Puthalath Eye Hospital: Free Glaucoma Detection Camp at 9 am.
- DCC Auditorium: KPCC Vichar Vibhag North Zone Representative Conference by State President Dr Nedumudi Harikumar at 9.30 am.
- Westhill INTUC Office: NGO Association Westhill Branch Conference, inaugurated by KPCC General Secretary K Jayanth at 1.30 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Show comments