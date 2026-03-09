Kozhikode: The ongoing strike by nurses at private hospitals in Kozhikode escalated on Monday after two supervising nursing staff members at Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) were terminated for allegedly supporting the protesting nurses.

The action came amid the ongoing statewide protest led by the United Nurses Association (UNA). As part of the agitation, more than 600 nurses of the hospital boycotted duty on Monday, demanding minimum wages and better working conditions.

The termination notice issued by the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BMH stated that the employees had failed to fulfil the obligations stipulated in their employment contracts. "You have been adopting a lethargic attitude in your performance. Hence, the management has no other option," the notice issued to one of them said.

Tension escalated in the morning when a group of newly joined nurses were reportedly locked inside a hall within the hospital premises. The incident led to a confrontation between protest leaders and hospital management staff.

Nurses from several hospitals in the city, including those from Baby Memorial Hospital, had gathered in front of the Civil Station since Monday morning as part of the protest. According to the protesters, the situation intensified after newly recruited nurses informed them that they had been confined inside a hall in the hospital.

Amrita M K, vice president of the UNA's Baby Memorial Hospital unit, said the union had already issued a strike notice to the hospital management announcing a complete duty boycott from Monday.

"We had informed the hospital management in advance about the strike demanding minimum wages. However, on Monday morning, the hospital authorities contacted recently joined nurses and asked them to attend an induction class in a hospital hall. The union allowed them to attend as it was part of their training," she said.

According to Amrita, the nurses later realised that the management intended to deploy them in place of the striking staff. "When they tried to leave, the doors were allegedly locked from inside. After being informed about the situation, union leaders reached the hospital and ensured their release," she said, adding that some members of the hospital management committee allegedly threatened union leaders and attempted to manhandle UNA leader Muneer Shah.

The union rejected the hospital management's claim that the strike would disrupt hospital services. "We issued the strike notice well in advance. No other hospitals in Kozhikode have taken action against nurses except Baby Memorial Hospital. We cannot accept such actions and will continue the protest until our demands are addressed," Amrita said.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities directed striking nurses staying in the staff hostel to vacate the facility immediately.

"The subsidised hostel accommodation provided in the staff hostel situated on the BMH academic campus is a welfare facility for employees of BMH to enable them to comfortably attend work. It has been reported by the concerned authorities that many residents of the staff hostel have not reported for duty for the past few days. Hence, it is informed that all residents who are not reporting for duty shall vacate the hostel immediately, in any case within 24 hours, that is, before 8 am on Tuesday. The mess facility will also be closed after 10 pm on Monday," the notice issued to hostel inmates said.

However, Amrita said the nurses would not vacate the hostel. "No nurse will leave the hostel. Several political parties have extended their support to our protest," she said.

Meanwhile, the protesters took out a march to Baby Memorial Hospital in the evening, demanding that the management withdraw action against staff who supported the strike.