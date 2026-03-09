The Kollam Vigilance Court will pronounce the verdict on the bail plea submitted by former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) N Vijayakumar, who remains in judicial custody in connection with the Sabarimala gold scam case.

Vijayakumar, who is accused in two cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the door frames and dwarapalaka idols of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, filed the bail petition citing medical grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in December, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case arrested Vijayakumar. He was a board member during the tenure of former TDB president A Padmakumar in 2019.

So far, eight accused in the case have been released on bail. Six, including the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, were granted statutory bail, while two were granted regular bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court granted statutory bail to Potty, former administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar, CPM leader and former TDB president A Padmakumar, former president and commissioner N Vasu, and former executive officer S Sreekumar. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and K S Baiju were granted regular bail.