The construction of an X-band Doppler weather radar station at Pulpally in Wayanad is nearing completion. The facility, being set up by the India Meteorological Department, aims to improve advance monitoring of weather changes across north Kerala and strengthen early warning systems.

The radar is being installed on land provided by Pazhassi Raja College. A 20-metre-high tower for the system has already been completed, and the radar equipment has been manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Bengaluru. The project is being implemented with the cooperation and guidance of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Once operational, the radar will help monitor weather patterns not only across north Kerala but also in nearby areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that lie close to the region.

The state has been seeking the installation of a weather radar in north Kerala since 2010. The demand gained urgency following the landslide disasters at Mundakkai and Chooralmala. After evaluating several locations, authorities identified the site near Pazhassi Raja College as the most suitable, allowing the project to move forward quickly.

The radar is expected to become operational next month. It will be capable of tracking weather activity within a 100-kilometre radius, including wind direction and speed, rainfall intensity, and extreme weather events. The system is intended to help authorities anticipate potential natural disasters and strengthen preparedness measures. The inability to predict the Mundakkai-Chooralmala tragedy earlier had drawn widespread criticism.

Currently, weather conditions in north Kerala are largely monitored using radar facilities in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Equipment to be mounted on top of the tower was lifted using a crane on Sunday. Work is still under way to set up the monitoring centre, along with electricity and internet connectivity, office facilities and a compound wall.

Once the centre becomes fully functional, it is expected to significantly improve weather surveillance across the Malabar region. Pazhassi Raja College also plans to introduce a course on disaster mitigation as part of the initiative, in collaboration with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the India Meteorological Department.