Kochi: The mother of the victim in the 2016 Perumbavoor rape and murder case has died. She was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. The funeral will be held at the Malamuri public crematorium in Perumbavoor.

In April 2016, the body of a 30-year-old Dalit woman was found at her one-room house in Perumbavoor. The brutal murder had sparked widespread outrage across Kerala. Police later arrested Ameerul Islam, an Assamese migrant worker from Tamil Nadu, in connection with the case.

After the murder of her daughter at their house on Puramboke land in Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor, she fought a prolonged legal battle seeking justice. Later, the government constructed a house named for the family as part of its assistance.