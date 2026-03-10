The state cabinet that met here on Tuesday decided to appoint K G Sanalkumar as the State Election Commissioner. It was decided to recommend his name to the Kerala Governor. He is presently the Law secretary of the state.

He had previously served as the Judge of Chavara family court, Kollam. He completed his LLB and LLM from the Thiruvananthapuram Law Academy and enrolled as the advocate in 1989. He entered legal profession as Vaikom Munsiff in 1998.

He had also served as Magistrate in Vadakkanchery, Thalassery, Cherthala and Kollam. A Shahjahan is currently the state election commissioner.

The cabinet also approved the detailed guidelines for Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme-2.