Mala: A migrant worker allegedly assaulted a taxi driver in Thrissur’s Mala on Monday evening. According to the witnesses, the incident occurred when the intoxicated worker leaned against his car. When the driver, Balan, attempted to move the vehicle, an argument broke out between the two.

The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical attack. The migrant worker allegedly assaulted Balan, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly hitting his face against the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Balan (65), a native of Neythakkudi from Vadakke Alungal house, sustained injuries to his face in the attack. He reportedly sought medical treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports, his injuries are not serious.

People who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot, but the migrant worker fled before they could intervene. It is reported that no official complaint has yet been filed with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balan has been working as a taxi driver in the town for more than 30 years.