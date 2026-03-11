Idukki: The Karimannoor Police on Wednesday arrested two more women in connection with a case in which a housewife was allegedly cheated of her gold ornaments at Pallikkamuri near Karimannoor. The arrested have been identified as Usha Sudhan (40) of Kolani Thazhayil and Devi (39) of Ayyappa Bhavanam at Payanalloor in Pathanamthitta.

The incident occurred in September 2025. The accused approached the victim's house claiming to be members of the Kripasanam Retreat Centre in Alappuzha.

After gaining the woman's trust, the group reportedly visited the house for several days and offered prayers, claiming they could cure ailments. They later took a gold chain, ring and cash from the house, saying the items would be returned after special prayers. The accused subsequently took away another five-sovereign gold chain.

When the valuables were not returned, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, a special squad led by the Thodupuzha DySP launched an investigation. The team arrested four accused- Vijish, Sulochana, Anju and Shajitha- from Parakkadavu Colony in Thodupuzha. However, Usha and Devi had been absconding.

Acting on confidential information, the police later traced the duo and took them into custody. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.