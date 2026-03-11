Thiruvananthapuram: Taking note of the rising temperatures in several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert in eight districts.

The districts under yellow alert are Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam and Alappuzha. The alert will remain in force till March 13.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius in isolated areas of Kannur district, 37 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and Kasaragod, and around 36 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on March 11 and 12.

The weather department warned that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in these districts, except in hilly regions, due to the combination of high temperatures and humid air. The IMD urged residents to exercise caution and avoid prolonged exposure to heat during daytime hours.