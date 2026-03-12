Alappuzha: Leaders across Kerala’s political spectrum reacted on Thursday after former minister G Sudhakaran announced that he would contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Ambalapuzha as an independent candidate. While CPM leaders largely termed the decision unfortunate and refrained from escalating the controversy, UDF leaders such as Sunny Joseph and Ramesh Chennithala openly expressed sympathy for the veteran leader who had dedicated decades of his life to his party. However, Congress leaders stopped short of announcing support for Sudhakaran, particularly in light of his clear statement that he had neither sought nor accepted backing from the UDF.

CPM general secretary MA Baby termed Sudhakaran’s decision “highly unfortunate”, noting that the party still regarded him as a valuable leader. “The decision by G Sudhakaran, who was a senior leader within the CPM, to contest independently is highly unfortunate. I also spoke to him extensively the other day. He is an asset of the CPM. We would never purposely attack him. There are many fake accounts attacking leaders now,” Baby said. He added that the party would decide on further steps after a meeting scheduled for Friday.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan declined to comment on the controversy, while R Nazar, secretary of the CPM’s Alappuzha district committee, also described Sudhakaran’s decision to contest as unfortunate.

Sudhakaran had earlier announced that he would contest from Ambalapuzha as an independent candidate while ruling out joining any party or front. The veteran leader also said he would not make personal attacks against the CPM during the campaign, even as he levelled criticism against sections of the party leadership and alleged attempts to sideline him within the organisation.

Ambalapuzha MLA H Salam said Sudhakaran’s announcement was part of a larger political move involving the Congress and the BJP. “Party supporters will always stand with us. No one will leave the party because of this development. It is unfortunate that he has decided to betray the party. People of Ambalapuzha vote for the party, not the candidate. Even when I contested in 2021, the difference between my vote tally and his in 2016 was only around 2,000, despite him being a senior leader,” he said.

Senior CPM leader A K Balan said he had known Sudhakaran since his youth and highlighted the opportunities the party had given him. “The party has nurtured us and given us many opportunities. He was an MLA four times and a minister twice. I have worked with him in the cabinet and the Assembly. Ramesh Chennithala spoke about his family roots. Sudhakaran's brother Bhuvaneswaran was a martyr to KSU's campus politics in Pandalam NSS college," he said. Incidentally, Sudhakaran had said on Wednesday that the party offered no legal support when his family went through the loss.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said he had not yet heard the details of Sudhakaran’s press conference. “Whether he contests or not is his personal decision. The party leadership will respond if he has made any allegations against the party,” he said.

Responding to Sudhakaran’s remark describing him as a “cyber” and referring to the controversy over his speech on the Constitution, Cherian said he did not believe the veteran leader would stoop to that level. He also took a swipe at the Congress, asking whether the party had its own candidates to field if it was planning to support independents and rebels.

Former minister M M Mani, meanwhile, reacted sharply, saying he “does not give a damn” if Sudhakaran leaves the party.

Leaders from the Congress also responded cautiously to the developments. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he had maintained a good personal relationship with Sudhakaran for years despite political differences. “When he was the PWD minister, he ensured equal funds for all 140 MLAs. That is unfortunately not the case now,” Chennithala said.

He alleged that the CPM had treated Sudhakaran like a political enemy in Alappuzha and said the veteran leader himself had conveyed this to him during a visit to Parumala hospital. Chennithala also claimed that Sudhakaran was not even invited to the inauguration of projects he had initiated during his tenure as minister.

While stating that the UDF would take a collective decision on whether to support Sudhakaran, Chennithala said he personally believed the veteran leader would be “a great asset to the Assembly”.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, who is currently in Delhi for discussions on the Congress' first list of candidates, said the party was closely watching the developments. “I am sure the CPM leadership has no answers to his allegations. We are observing the developments with utmost seriousness and will take a decision later,” he said, adding that the Congress had not held any discussions with Sudhakaran so far.