Alappuzha: Former minister G Sudhakaran, who has been at odds with the CPM, on Thursday said he would contest the upcoming elections from Ambalapuzha as an independent candidate. The veteran leader, who began his press conference by categorically denying reports that he would contest with the Opposition’s backing, later clarified that he would enter the fray as an independent. He added that he would not say anything against the Communist Party during the election or engage in character assassination.

“I am an independent candidate. No one has come forward with support so far. I cannot say now whether I will accept support. That will depend on the nature of the support. My fight is against political criminals and corruption.

“I never said that I would contest the elections with Opposition support. I have never held any talks with them. Some media were merely circulating speculation,” Sudhakaran said at the press conference held to clarify his stand amid growing political buzz. He also reiterated that he had no plans to join any party or front.

Sudhakaran also dismissed reports that a CPM delegation had visited him recently to resolve his issues with the party. “MA Baby paid me a personal visit. Central committee member C S Sujatha and her husband Harishankar had also met me. But they are my relatives. There is nothing more to it,” he said.

He also alleged attempts to personally humiliate him, while maintaining that he would not resort to such attacks. “Some people even targeted my father, who taught thousands of students. Political criminals are in the party now. If people resort to personal attacks, the party will be destroyed. The only weapon of the CPM is politics. One has to read books to understand these things. If I am attacked personally, I will respond strongly,” Sudhakaran added.

“There has been a downgrading of politics. All parties are responsible for this drop in standards. There is nothing enticing for the youth in politics now,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he would continue to speak about party principles. “Some people ask what more he wants after becoming an MLA and a minister. That is not the Communist way. Lenin remained the ruler of Russia until his death. Mao and Castro also remained in power. Would anyone ask them to step down?” he said.

“I did not come through a path strewn with roses. During the Emergency, I faced brutal assaults. I firmly believe in Communist ideology. I have no compromise with communalism. The fight against corruption will continue,” he said, adding that he had participated in 15 party congresses and lived according to its ideals.

Sudhakaran reiterated that while he may no longer be part of the party organisation, he had not abandoned its ideology. “No one forced me to join the party. If I have given up party membership, it only means I am no longer in the organisation. I have not abandoned the party’s ideology or principles. I am someone who lived for the party. I have no intention of criticising it,” he said.

Sudhakaran also alleged that an inquiry had been conducted against him following the party’s reduced majority in Ambalapuzha. “Elamaram Kareem conducted an inquiry against me over the drop in the majority in Ambalapuzha. I explained the matter in 25 pages. They did not even read it. My arguments were not included in Kareem’s report. In the state committee, apart from the members from Alappuzha district, no one supported me. The others remained silent. They know the facts. On what basis did Kareem write that report? Was it not a false report?” he asked.

The senior CPM leader had earlier indicated that he might be ending his long association with the party. In a strongly worded Facebook post on March 4, Sudhakaran revealed that he had not renewed his party membership this year. Sudhakaran, whose membership falls under a branch committee controlled by the Alappuzha district committee, also criticised the party leadership for allegedly sidelining him after his removal from the state committee.