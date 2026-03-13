Houseboat cook goes missing in Alappuzha; drowning suspected
A cook on a houseboat at Kainakary, Alappuzha, went missing on Friday morning, prompting a team from the Alappuzha Fire and Rescue station to begin a search.
The missing person, Mathew Thomas (33), was a native of Champakulam, Alappuzha, and had worked as a cook at the houseboat. He was last seen on Thursday night, and the crew suspect that he fell out of the boat while trying to board it.