Kottayam: Friendship blossomed on board a KSRTC bus when a group of passengers surprised their six-month pregnant co-traveller with a small celebration during a routine journey to work.

The surprise was for Roshni Mary Abraham, a native of Changanassery and an employee at Parumala Hospital, who regularly commutes on the KSRTC bus running the Kottayam–Kayamkulam–Kollam route. Her fellow passengers chose the journey as an opportunity to express their affection, organising a bangle ceremony, as part of the baby shower, on board and presenting her with sweets.

As the bus reached the Thiruvalla stand, Roshni’s friends, identified as Athira Raj, Deepthi, Seema, Ranjith and Sahani, arrived with the surprise. Other passengers, who were initially unaware of the plan, quickly joined in, offering their wishes and becoming part of the celebration.

The entire event had been planned through a WhatsApp group named `Malamadakkaran.' Upon learning that Roshni would soon be going on leave, the group decided to organise the surprise. Once the plan to celebrate on the bus was finalised, conductor Bindu Sharma brought snacks for the occasion. The unniyappam she prepared, along with jalebi and laddus, added to the festive atmosphere. Roshni thanked all her fellow travellers for their warm gesture.