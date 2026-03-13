The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case has filed an appeal in the High Court seeking cancellation of the order issued by the Kollam Vigilance court, which granted bail to Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, the 16th accused in the case.

In February, the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Kollam, granted bail to Rajeevaru and noted that there was no evidence with the probe team to establish tantri's role in the alleged irregularities.

In the order granting bail to tantri in two cases pertaining to alleged gold theft from the idols and door frames, the court said that there was not even an iota of evidence from the side of SIT to establish any positive involvement of tantri in the offences.

The petition filed by the SIT cited that the Vigilance court ordered bail for tantri with unmerited findings which could impede further investigation into the case.

"There is ample evidence on record showing the direct involvement of tantri along with the other prime accused in the wide conspiracy and misappropriation of a huge quantity of cladded gold from the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple. He is the close associate of the other prime accused persons in the crime who conjointly committed the grave offence," the SIT said in the petition.

The SIT further pointed out that the Vigilance judge ignored all facts, circumstances and the role played by tantri and the necessity of further custody, evidence on record and strong objections raised by the prosecution. "The bail order suffers from serious legal infirmities, overlooks material evidence collected during the investigation and resulted in a grave miscarriage of justice," the petition said.

According to the SIT, the Judge did not consider the gravity of the offences committed by tantri, his direct involvement in the crime and his connivance in the entire episode of gold theft. The allegations raised by tantri in his bail plea kicked up a political row as he said that his arraignment in the crime was a result of a conspiracy since he had objected to the entry of women in Sabarimala temple during the LDF government's tenure.