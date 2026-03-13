Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will provide ₹14 lakh as compensation to the families of people killed in wildlife attacks. The state Cabinet has approved draft guidelines for providing additional financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the dependents of those killed and to those injured in such incidents.

Under the proposed norms, the families of those killed in wildlife attacks will receive ₹4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹10 lakh as financial assistance from the Forest and Wildlife Department.

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In cases where deaths occur due to attacks by snakes, bees or hornets, the families will be provided ₹4 lakh from the SDRF.

For those who suffer 40–60% disability due to wildlife attacks, ₹74,000 will be provided from the SDRF and ₹1.26 lakh from the Forest Department. Victims who sustain more than 60% disability will receive ₹2.5 lakh as compensation.

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For victims who suffer serious injuries requiring hospitalisation for more than a week, ₹16,000 will be provided from the SDRF and ₹84,000 from the Forest and Wildlife Department

If the injured person requires hospitalisation for less than a week, ₹5,400 will be provided from the SDRF and ₹94,600 from the Forest and Wildlife Department.

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The draft guidelines aim to standardise compensation and ensure quicker financial relief to victims and their families.