Ernakulam: A 17-year-old girl was attacked during a theft attempt at her residence near Poonoor temple in Vengola, Perumbavoor, early Friday. The injured, a native of Valayanchirangara in Vengola, is currently undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

A case has been registered under Sections 333(house-trespass committed after preparation for hurting, assaulting, or wrongfully restraining any person), 331(4)(lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 309(6)(robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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According to the First Information Report, the girl had gone to the top floor of the house around 2 am to take a book when a man allegedly attacked her from behind using a weapon. She sustained injuries to her forehead, cheek, neck, hands and legs after being slashed with a sharp weapon. The assailant also sprayed a substance on her face before stealing her earrings worth ₹45,000 and fleeing the scene.

Although the FIR prima facie suggests it was an attempted burglary, an officer from the Perumbavoor police station told Onmanorama that further investigation is required to confirm the exact details. "The girl is the sole eyewitness, while her parents were sleeping downstairs. We are yet to officially record her statement as she is under treatment. Only after a thorough investigation can we confirm the exact sequence of events," the officer said.

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Meanwhile, the Vengola ward member said the girl, who was shocked by the incident, is at the hospital, recovering fast, and will be brought home soon.