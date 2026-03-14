CPM bars A Padmakumar from party committees amid Sabarimala gold theft case
The CPM in Pathanamthitta has temporarily barred A Padmakumar, a district committee member and former Travancore Board President, from participating in party committees following his arrest and accusation in the Sabarimala gold theft case. While he retains his district committee membership, his ability to engage in its activities is suspended pending further action, as the party seeks an explanation from him and anticipates likely formal disciplinary measures despite the absence of explicit constitutional provisions for such a bar.
The CPM in Pathanamthitta has temporarily barred A Padmakumar, a district committee member and former Travancore Board President, from participating in party committees following his arrest and accusation in the Sabarimala gold theft case. While he retains his district committee membership, his ability to engage in its activities is suspended pending further action, as the party seeks an explanation from him and anticipates likely formal disciplinary measures despite the absence of explicit constitutional provisions for such a bar.
The CPM in Pathanamthitta has temporarily barred A Padmakumar, a district committee member and former Travancore Board President, from participating in party committees following his arrest and accusation in the Sabarimala gold theft case. While he retains his district committee membership, his ability to engage in its activities is suspended pending further action, as the party seeks an explanation from him and anticipates likely formal disciplinary measures despite the absence of explicit constitutional provisions for such a bar.
Pathanamthitta: The CPM has decided to bar A Padmakumar, a member of its Pathanamthitta district committee and an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, from participating in party committees.
While he technically remains a district committee member, the former Travancore Board President will no longer be permitted to take part in its activities. Party sources described the move as a temporary measure in light of the allegations against Padmakumar, which also led to his arrest. The party has also sought an explanation from him, with further action to be decided later.
Although barring a member from committees is not explicitly provided for in the party's constitution, sources said formal disciplinary action against Padmakumar is likely to follow shortly.