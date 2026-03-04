Kollam: CPM leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, who was in remand in the Sabarimala gold heist case, is likely to be released from jail today. The Kollam Vigilance Court granted him bail on Wednesday after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit the chargesheet within the stipulated period.

Padmakumar had sought statutory bail in the case pertaining to the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols. He had earlier secured statutory bail in the alleged misappropriation of gold from the door frames, in which he was first arrested. The fresh bail plea in the Dwarapalaka case was filed after 90 days of remand.

Seven accused in the case have already been released on bail. Five, including the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, were granted statutory bail, while two were granted regular bail. The court granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty, former administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer D Sudheesh Kumar, former president and commissioner N Vasu, and former executive officer S Sreekumar. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and K S Baiju were granted regular bail.