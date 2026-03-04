Kannur: Police probing the alleged attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George at Kannur railway station have moved court seeking custody of the accused, citing the need to recover the weapon used in the incident and identify the person who recorded the video.

In a report submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Kannur, the Railway Police said the investigation is still at a preliminary stage and the presence of the five accused is essential for evidence collection. The accused have been in judicial custody at Kannur Sub Jail since their arrest on February 25.

According to the police, the accused allegedly trespassed into the railway station around 3.15 pm on February 25 when the minister and her gunman arrived at the entrance of Platform No 1 to board the Vande Bharat Express to Thiruvananthapuram. The group allegedly waved black flags, raised slogans against the minister and shouted threats.

Police said the accused, armed with a weapon, allegedly lunged at the minister and attacked her neck. They are also accused of assaulting and restraining the gunman, thereby obstructing the official duties of both the minister and the security officer.

Investigators told the court that the weapon purportedly used in the attack has yet to be recovered. They also said the vehicle used by the accused must be traced and seized, and that custodial interrogation is required to examine whether any larger conspiracy was involved and to properly identify the accused.

Significantly, police said video footage of the incident is circulating widely on social media and that one individual was seen recording the episode at the scene. Identifying and tracing this person is part of the ongoing probe, the report noted.

The Railway Police have sought a production warrant to secure the accused's custody for two days, March 5 and March 6, to carry forward the investigation. The five accused were charged under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), 121(1), 109(1) read with 190 BNS 2023 and Sections 147, 145 of the IR Act.