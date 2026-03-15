New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections at a press conference on Sunday. It will be held at 4 pm in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Polls are due in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with the terms of these legislative assemblies set to end on different dates in May and June.

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The final electoral rolls have been published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. The window for filing appeals against the final rolls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry has already closed.

Meanwhile, Sunday coincides with the deadline for filing appeals against the final electoral roll for West Bengal, which was published on February 28 and lists over 6.4 crore electors.