The election race in Kerala gathered momentum on Sunday after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly polls. Voting for the 140 constituencies will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Along with Kerala, elections will be held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The elections come at a time when the major political fronts in the state — the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) — are facing internal turbulence and multiple allegations. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to expand its presence, particularly in major urban centres, buoyed by gains in the recent local body elections.

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As of March 13, Kerala has a total of 2,71,11,856 electors, comprising 2,70,57,814 general voters and 54,042 service voters.

Election schedule in Kerala

The poll panel, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, declared the dates during a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Date of Notification of polls: March 16, 2026

Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026

Scrutiny of nominations: March 24, 2026

Last date for withdrawal: March 26, 2026

Date of voting: April 9, 2026

Counting of votes: May 4, 2026

LDF seeks third term as UDF, NDA step up challenge

The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive term in Kerala. Despite setbacks in local body polls, charges of stoking Islamophobia, intense and sustained protests for higher wages by scheme workers like ASHAs, and politically damaging controversies like the Sabarimala gold theft scandal and allegations of corruption against the CM and his family, the ruling front remains confident of retaining power.

It is brandishing development and welfare - its major achievements over the past decade, like highways and bridges, poverty eradication initiatives, higher welfare pensions and the Wayanad township project - as its tickets to a historic third term in office.

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However, internal tensions within the coalition—particularly in the CPM and the CPI—have surfaced in several districts, raising questions about unity within the traditionally disciplined cadre-based parties.

Factional rivalries and ideological differences have occasionally spilt into the public domain. In a recent development, veteran CPM leader G Sudhakaran announced his decision to contest as an Independent from Ambalappuzha. In Kannur, senior leader V Kunhikrishnan alleged misappropriation of a martyr's fund against the district leadership. Though the party denied the charges, his reported plan to contest in Payyannur could impact the LDF’s prospects in a traditional stronghold.

In Palakkad, senior CPM leader P K Shashi left the party and joined a platform formed by former rebels, potentially complicating the electoral battle in the Mannarkad region, where he wields significant influence.

The LDF has witnessed other notable exits, too. Former CPM MLA Aisha Potty joined Congress, while three-time MLA S Rajendran switched to the BJP following differences with the local party leadership. Other LDF constituents, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), are also grappling with internal issues.

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Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF is entering the contest with renewed confidence after the strong performance of its constituent parties in the recent local body elections. The alliance believes anti-incumbency against the LDF remains strong and that controversies surrounding the government could work in its favour.

However, the UDF is also facing several internal challenges at a crucial time. Disputes within the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over candidate selection have delayed the announcement of candidates. The All India Congress Committee’s decision that sitting MPs should not contest the Assembly election has further complicated matters, as several leaders, including former KPCC president K Sudhakaran, have sought tickets.

The IUML is also roiling with internal disagreements over candidate selection and the alleged move to field senior leaders once again, leading to prolonged consultations before finalising the list under state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal.

In the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), allegations that MP N K Premachandran attempted to promote his son Karthik Premachandran as a candidate created unease among party cadres in Kollam.

Despite these issues, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s Puthuyuga Yatra has energised grassroots workers. Yet, leadership ambitions remain visible within the Congress, with Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and K C Venugopal seen as potential chief ministerial contenders; Venugopal seems to have opted out, recently declaring that he will not contest.

The NDA is approaching the Assembly polls with a high-stakes strategy to break the long-standing LDF–UDF duopoly through aggressive social engineering and new alliances. A key development is the entry of Twenty20, whose “corporate governance” image is expected to strengthen the coalition’s development narrative.

The move reflects a recalibration after the NDA’s unsuccessful attempts to consolidate Christian votes in the 2025 local body polls. Twenty20’s strong links with the Jacobite Syrian Christian community could revive outreach to Christian voters.

The NDA is also trying to widen its social base by targeting the Dheevara community, traditionally considered a Left vote bank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi to inaugurate the All Kerala Dheevara Sabha’s golden jubilee celebrations is widely viewed as part of this outreach. The BJP also draws confidence from its historic wins, particularly in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the Thripunithura Municipality.

However, Twenty20’s entry has triggered seat-sharing tensions in at least eight constituencies. In Thripunithura, an A-class BJP seat, Twenty20 wants YouTuber Akhil Marar as its candidate, while the BJP insists the seat will be ceded only if party president Sabu M Jacob contests. Similar disputes have surfaced in Kodungallur, where the BJP plans to field senior leader B Gopalakrishnan, but faces claims from Twenty20 and BDJS.

The NDA hopes to resolve these issues soon, finalise candidates this week, and begin campaigning early.

2021 Kerala Assembly Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF returned to power with a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats. Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to retain the lone seat it had won in the 2016 elections.