The Kerala government has appointed senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (BEVCO) on deputation. Ajithkumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police, was awaiting posting before the new appointment.

The government has declared the post of BEVCO CMD equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Additional Director General of Police. Meanwhile, Harshita Attaluri, a 2002-batch IPS officer who was serving as the Managing Director of BEVCO, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety Management. The orders were issued by the General Administration Department on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajith Kumar was removed as Excise Commissioner after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) ruled on March 6 that IPS officers cannot hold the post. He was replaced by J Kishore Kumar, who now serves as Additional Excise Commissioner (Administration).